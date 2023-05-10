Suspected DUI driver crashes into mobile home, displaces family

article

A DUI suspect struck a mobile home so hard, it was knocked off its foundation, making it completely uninhabitable, according to the Clayton County Police Department.

Raymundo Martinez, 32, was charged with failure to maintain lane, stop sign violation, and open container.

Police say around 2:11 p.m. Wednesday, Martinez ran a stop sign and hit the front porch of a mobile home along Ivy Lane. The front porch was upended, and the vehicle then became lodged under the mobile home.

Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene. Officials determined it was not safe for residents to live in the home until repairs are made.

Raymundo Martinez (Clayton County Police Departments)

The American Red Cross is assisting the family, who was left homeless.

Martinez was taken to an area hospital treatment. He will be booked into jail once he is released.

Police say he may face additional charges.