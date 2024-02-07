Video: Suspected DUI driver crashes into Peachtree City patrol car

Dashcam footage caught the moment a Peachtree City patrol supervisor was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

The Peachtree City Police Department shared the short video of the crash on Facebook.

Officials say the crash happened Monday and was the third DUI in the city during the day shift.

In the video, the officer is driving through an intersection when the vehicle in the opposite lane tries to turn left, leading to a serious crash.

Officials say DUI arrests in Peachtree City have been up more than 200% compared to pre-COVID levels.

This year, the city says they are "already up 36%" compared to 2023.