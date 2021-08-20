Suspected drunk driver hits off-duty Atlanta officer's vehicle

Atlanta police are investigating after a suspected DUI driver hit an off-duty officer's personal vehicle.

The crash happened as both drivers were heading northbound on the Downtown Connector around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to investigators, a driver in a white BMW hit the officer's Silverado pickup truck. The officer then followed the other car to the exit ramp of the Connector.

Both vehicles ended up at the corner of Peachtree and Pine Street after the BMW blew out one of its tires.

Police say a man and a woman were inside the BMW.

The woman allegedly told officers that she was the victim of the carjacking, but officers now believe she is the girlfriend of the driver and was just upset that he wrecked her car.

The man involved has apparently been taken into custody. Officials have not released the identity of either person in the BMW or the officer.

Police have closed most of the lanes as they continue their investigation. Drivers should expect major delays or plan alternative routes.

