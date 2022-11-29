Suspected Clayton County trespasser also charged in purse snatching

article

Police said a string of crimes that began in Jonesboro ended in Morrow when officers found the suspect trespassing.

36-year-old Lamar Haywood was arrested for criminal trespassing at Pars Cars in Morrow, Ga. However, during an administrative inventory before impounding the suspect's vehicle, they found something that added a twist to the case.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a snatch robbery and aggravated assault reported at a Cash America Pawn in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro victim's items were found in Haywood's car, according to police. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police found the victim's purse and ID inside of Haywood's car.

Haywood was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing.