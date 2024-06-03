'I got him': Suspected car thieves caught after chase through Cobb apartment complex

Three people are in custody after Cobb County police say they were caught in the act of trying to steal cars.

The investigation began on April 20, when an officer with the Cobb County Police Department was called to a car theft in the parking lot of Town Center at Cobb.

The officer reported the car as being stolen. A day later, a Flock camera alerted officers that the car had been spotted at George Busbee Parkway near Frey Road.

Dashcam footage showed the officers arriving at the complex. The three men saw one of the patrol cars and immediately tried to run - leading to a chase on foot.

(Cobb County Police Department)

In a short time, two of the men were caught by officers. The third was found and arrested by Kennesaw around 25 minutes later.

"I got him," one of the officers is heard on his body camera after finding one of the men hiding in some nearby woods.

Officials say they recovered the BMW stolen at the mall as well as a Mustang that had been reported stolen.

(Cobb County Police Department)

Cobb police have not said what charges the men may be facing.