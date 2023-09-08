Expand / Collapse search

20-year-old wanted in August shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Gwinnett County
Ethan Dumas, 20, of Decatur (Gwinnett County Police Department) article

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that took place at Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month.

The shooting happened the night of Aug. 5. Officers working at the mall heard a few gunshots and multiple officers responded as patrons were fleeing from the mall and calling 911 about a possible active shooter. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Sugarloaf Mills Mall

Authorities say there was an argument between two possible suspects and an employee at a shoe kiosk inside the mall. The argument turned physical and one or both possible suspects fired at the employee.

Police had released photos and video of two possible suspects on Aug. 10.

On Friday, detectives announced they had obtained warrants for 20-year-old Ethan Dumas, of Decatur, on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

Dumas’ location is currently unknown. 

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighing 170 pounds. Authorities say he no longer has dreadlocks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Gwinnett Detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.