No reported injuries at Sugarloaf Mills Mall shooting, police say

The Gwinnett County Police Department is trying to reassure Lawrenceville residents that business at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall is resuming as usual despite calls about a shooting there Saturday evening.

Police told FOX 5 multiple calls came in at the 911 center of shots being fired at the shopping center.

When officers reported to the scene, they said they didn't locate any victims.

Police told FOX 5 there was no active shooting, and they did not lock down the mall.

Meanwhile, multiple people who claimed they were inside the shopping center when the incident happened each told FOX 5 they were sure they heard three gunshots.

One person who spoke with FOX 5 said the shooting began as an argument between two men, when one of them pulled out a weapon and fired into the air three times. Police have not confirmed this.

H&M was one of the stores that shut down when shots rang out at Sugarloaf Mills Mall Saturday afternoon. An employee told FOX 5 customers were scared, but the workers helped guide them to safety and keep them calm.

Another witness said chaos ensued in the mall as people ran for cover.

An H&M employee who asked to remain anonymous said the store lowered its security gate and helped guide its customers to safety.

Police have not given any word on the shooter.

Detectives and officers are still at the scene investigating.

