Photos, video released of possible Sugarloaf Mills Mall shooting suspects

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department has released photos and video related to the shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall on Aug. 5.

It happened at around 7:09 p.m. Officers working at the mall heard a few gunshots and multiple officers responded as patrons were fleeing from the mall and calling 911 about a possible active shooter. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Detectives have determined there was an argument between two possible suspects and an employee at a shoe kiosk inside the mall. The argument turned physical and one or both possible suspects fired at the employee.

One possible suspect was wearing black pants, black t-shirt, had short hair and was carrying a backpack. The other possible suspect was wearing white or tan shorts, a black t-shirt, and had slightly longer hair.

Detectives are not asking for help in identifying the two possible suspects.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.