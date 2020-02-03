Suspect wanted for assaulting 76-year-old man at Kroger

article

Police are searching for the person responsible for punching a 76 year-old man at a grocery store in Dacula last month.

The incident happened on January 23 at the Kroger on Braselton Highway in Dacula.

According to Gwinnett County Police, the victim confronted the suspect about parking in the store's fire lane. The victim told the suspect that he wasn’t allowed to park there. When the victim entered the business, investigators said the suspect followed him and punched the victim in the back of the head.

Surveillance video from the incident revealed that the victim didn’t see the suspect walk up behind him until right before he was struck.

Officials said the victim is recovering from the injuries he received. Detectives are still working to identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.