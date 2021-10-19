Suspect turns gun on themselves after chase, Georgia State Patrol says

Georgia State Patrol said a murder suspect turned a gun on themselves during a pursuit with troopers in Sandy Springs. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the death.

Shavoz Levon Seals, 28, of Union City, who had active warrants for murder, was spotted just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. The GBI said Seals fled from the area of Abernathy Road NW and Brandon Mill Road. Just down the road near Brandon Mill Road and Brandon Ridge Road, GSP troopers performed a PIT maneuver to stop Seals' vehicle.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the GBI said Seals shot himself. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.

SKYFOX footage of troopers investigating after a car chase in Sandy Springs. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Troopers located a gun inside Seals vehicle, the GBI said.

The GBI said during the incident, one of the troopers accidentally discharged their firearm, but investigators believe it was away from Seals.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death by the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw law enforcement at the intersection of an apparently residential area with debris littering the road.

There was a heavy police presence on Brandon Hill Road near Johnson Ferry Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Many residents express concern over the scene.

The incident forced some residents to be stuck in or locked out of their neighborhood for a few hours while law enforcement secured and documented the scene.

The neighborhood has since returned to normal.

