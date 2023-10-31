Expand / Collapse search
Suspect rams stolen car into Snellville police, injures officer

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Snellville
FOX 5 Atlanta

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - A Snellville police officer is recovering after being hit by a suspect driving a stolen car on Halloween.

Police say they received an alert that the car was entering the city via Scenic Highway at around 2 p.m.

Officers tried to block the driver in with their squad cars, but the suspect plowed right into them, injuring one official.

The victim is said to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Eventually, the suspect was arrested. Police have not released the suspect's identity, but they say they're still investigating the incident.