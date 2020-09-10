Suspect, police K-9 die in officer-involved shooting near Norcross

Police said a suspect and a K-9 officer were killed during an exchange of gunfire near a motel near Norcross Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Willow Trail Parkway and Indian Trail-Lilburn Road. Gwinnett County police said officers were investigating a report of gang activity in the area. Officers noticed a stolen vehicle when two suspects ran from the scene, police said.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a motel off of Willow Trail Parkway near Norcross on Sept. 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

Officers, including the police K-9, gave chase. Police said one of the officers noticed something in one of the suspects' hands. Police said the suspect then opened fire.

Police returned fire.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a motel off of Willow Trail Parkway near Norcross on Sept. 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

Police searched several hours for a second suspect, identified only as a black female, however, the suspect remains at large. A description has not been released.

Officers said the suspect was hiding out in the woods near a motel.

Police investigate an officer-involved shooting at a motel off of Willow Trail Parkway near Norcross on Sept. 10, 2020. (FOX 5)

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and spotted police tape surrounding a portion of a motel near the intersection. Police were combing over the scene for evidence.

Police identified the K-9 as Blue. The dog was shot at least once and rushed to an area veterinarian, but died due to the gunshot wound.

Blue was the first full-time SWAT K-9. The 5-year-old has served the county for a little more than a year.

Anyone with information on this incident or knows the whereabouts of the second suspect is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.