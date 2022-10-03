Suspect in woman's fatal stabbing dies after walking in front of semi-truck, police say

A suspect in the stabbing death of a woman at a Roswell apartment was struck by an oncoming semi-truck on I-285 and died after walking into traffic, investigators say.

Officers with the Roswell Police Department responded to an injured person call around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard. At the scene, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from an apparent stab wound. According to police, family members had come to the home to check on Evaristo Perez’ welfare after receiving vaguely apologetic and confessional messages from a known person.

Investigators say they were able to quickly identify a suspect and immediately set out to locate them. During their investigation, the Roswell Police Department was notified by the Sandy Springs Police Department about a fatal pedestrian traffic crash involving a person believed to be the same suspect.

According to police, this person exited from a parked vehicle on westbound I-285, and intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck.

The suspect's has not yet been released.

Roswell police say they do not believe there to be any other suspects in the homicide investigation.

The crash is being investigated independently by the Sandy Springs Police Department,