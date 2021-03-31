Suspect in slaying of Gwinnett mom, teen caught at Mexican border

article

Police in Gwinnett County said the man responsible for a double shooting that left a 39-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son dead on Friday has been arrested in Texas.

William Jerome Adams, 24, was arrested earlier this week trying to cross into Mexico, police said. He faces extradition back to Georgia for prosecution.

Adams is accused of shooting and killing Mary Lindsay and her son, Atif Muhammad, inside a home on Apple Grove Road near Flowery Branch around 2 p.m. on March 26, according to police.

Investigators believe Adams was in a relationship with Lindsay, but have not released an exact motive.

Anyone with information in the case is encouraged to come forward. They can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.