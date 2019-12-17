Suspect in deadly Barnard student stabbing flees

A suspect in the killing of Barnard College student Tessa Majors ran off before turning himself in, according to police sources.

The 14-year-old who is believed to have dealt the fatal blow to Majors, 18, inside Morningside Park was in a cab Monday with his mother on his way to turn himself in at the 26th precinct when he bolted from the vehicle, said law enforcement sources.

His mother notified police that her son had fled. Cops then launched a massive search for the boy in the he area around 125th Street and Park Avenue in Morningside Heights, but he was not found.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old suspect who confessed to his involvement in the murder was expected to appear before a judge.

The teen told police that he and two friends were in Morningside Park Wednesday night looking to rob people. AN NYPD detective testified that the teen said his friend put Majors in a chokehold, stole items from her pocket and then stabbed her so hard feathers flew from her jacket.

