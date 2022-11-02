Suspect in Chamblee deadly double shooting arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi

Police in Chamblee said a suspect in a Tuesday double shooting was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Police haven't named the suspect, but said they're linked to a shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition.

Police responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds on Tuesday night. Police said both victims were rushed to a hospital, where one died.

Police said the second victim is in critical condition.

Police haven't explained what led to the shooting.