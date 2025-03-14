Suspect in fatal LaGrange hit-and-run turns himself in

A man accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in LaGrange last month has turned himself in to authorities.

Jacob Lashawn Lawson surrendered to the Troup County Jail on March 14 in connection with the Feb. 28 incident that left 51-year-old David Allen Haney dead. Lawson faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle in the first degree and felony hit-and-run.

According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of East Depot Street and Rome Avenue around 11 p.m. on Feb. 28 after receiving reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they found Haney unresponsive on East Depot Street. Investigators determined that the driver had fled the scene without rendering aid.

Following an investigation, authorities identified Lawson as the driver and issued active warrants for his arrest. In addition to the homicide and hit-and-run charges, Lawson is facing multiple traffic violations, including driving too fast for conditions, having an expired tag, providing incorrect information on his driver’s license, and failing to meet windshield and tire requirements.

The case is now considered cleared by arrest, but authorities initially sought the public’s help in locating Lawson before he turned himself in.

Anyone with additional information related to the case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Engle or Corporal Shaw at the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.