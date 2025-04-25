Suspect in deadly motorcycle crash had prior DUI arrest, released on $1,500 bond

The Brief James Warren, of Douglas County, is charged with vehicular homicide in the Easter Sunday death of 68-year-old Norman North of College Park. Warren had been out on $1,500 bond for a March DUI and failure to maintain lane arrest in Douglas County. North's funeral service is scheduled for next week.



James Warren is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide in connection with the Easter Sunday afternoon death of 68-year-old Norman North.

Court records show Warren had been arrested on March 22 for DUI and failure to maintain lane charges.

Norman North

What we know:

North was riding his motorcycle in Douglas County along Highway 166 between Chapel Hill Road and Big A Road, when authorities say the suspect collided with North and allegedly fled the scene.

According to the arrest warrants, Warren fled the scene, resisted arrest, and spat in the face and chest of a deputy at Wellstar Douglas Medical Center.

Also, according to a warrant, 42 pills, described as Alprazolam, were found on the suspect.

James Warren

What they're saying:

North's brother, Brett North, says his brother was a motorcycle enthusiast. A big brother who was described as kind and generous.

"Caring, tenacious, those are words that would sum him up," said North. "The last thing I got from him was a text around 2 o'clock, and it said 'Happy Easter. I love you.'"

He says their family was stunned to learn of North's death and couldn't believe the suspect had bonded out of the Douglas County jail for an earlier DUI arrest.

"Until us as a society stand up and say 'we've had enough,' I don't know what the answer is," exclaimed North. "We are not going to fill our jails with DUIs."