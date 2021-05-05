Suspect barricaded inside Union City hotel, police say

article

Law enforcement say SWAT is responding to Union City hotel where a suspect in a shooting is hiding.

Officials said a suspect is inside a La Quinta Inn and Suites on 640 Londonderry Way.

Law enforcement said a man and woman were shot and suffered non-fatal injuries. They are being treated at Grady Hospital.

Authorities said the suspect ran to the hotel.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.