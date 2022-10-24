Suspect at-large in Saturday shooting at Coca-Cola Roxy

article

Cobb County police officers are still searching for the suspect who fired shots into the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Saturday morning.

Police arrived at the business around 10:28 a.m. that morning to find several shattered windows on the front doors.

No one was injured, according to the officers' initial report.

Witnesses told the police that they saw a black Toyota Highlander pull in front of the Roxy when those shots were fired. Surveillance cameras confirmed this fact.

The vehicle fled the scene going toward Heritage Court.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3900.