Suspect arrested in Troup County drug bust, deputy injured

A deputy was hospitalized while attempting to arrest a suspect in connection with a major drug bust in Troup County Wednesday.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, investigators executed a search warrant at a Motel 6 located in the 1500 block of LaFayette Parkway in LaGrange around 11 a.m.

Deputies attempted to arrest Emanuel Boyd, 21, but at one point he broke free from handcuffs. Deputies chased Boyd until later finding him in a ditch alongside Patillo Road.

Another deputy then lost control of his unmarked vehicle in the wet grass and hit two of the deputies and Boyd.

One of the deputies was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment. They were later released.

Boyd was also hospitalized before later being booked into the Troup County Jail.

Boyd is charged with two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, possession of a schedule IV narcotic with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, and escape.

The Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate.

