Susan G. Komen Georgia's MORE THAN PINK Walk raises $755K

The annual Susan G. Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk, held at Lenox Square, saw an impressive turnout of over 6,000 attendees. This remarkable event, aimed at raising awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, not only exceeded expectations but also raised a substantial $755,000 to support health equity programs and breast cancer patient care services.

This year's walk was a resounding success, becoming one of the largest in recent years and surpassing the attendance of the previous year. Additionally, the fundraising goal was exceeded by an extra $5,000, demonstrating the community's commitment to the cause.

The event's primary objective is to provide crucial financial support for health equity programs and breast cancer patient care services. One notable initiative is Susan G. Komen's Stand for H.E.R, which stands for Health Equity Revolution and focuses on reducing breast cancer disparities within the Black community.

In addition to the walk, Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza also reintroduced the Shop with Purpose campaign in October. Throughout the month, generous shoppers who donated $10 or more to Susan G. Komen received a digital savings pass. This pass unlocked special offers and discounts from various participating stores at both Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza. Shoppers interested in contributing and receiving the digital savings pass can visit this link: https://www.simon.com/sgkdonate.