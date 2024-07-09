Surya Ensemble announces next summer shows in Atlanta

article

This summer, the Surya Ensemble is poised to captivate Atlanta with their unique musical journey through the four elements of earth, water, wind, and fire. The Atlanta-based world music group is known for its signature blend of Eastern and Western influences, and their latest show, "Elements," promises to be a mesmerizing fusion of instrumental music, dance, and storytelling.

"While Atlanta offers a range of diverse live entertainment and cultural performances, Surya Ensemble is an experience like no other," says Ankit Patel, Surya Ensemble’s founder and Shehnai player. "At a Surya concert, expect to be transported to faraway lands, moved by the emotional depth of our music, and energized by the sheer joy of the performance."

Surya Ensemble, whose motto is "Beyond borders, beyond genres," brings together a creative mix of performers to produce concerts that transcend the ordinary. The group combines familiar instruments like the violin, guitar, and viola with the unique sounds of Persian drums and the Shehnai, a traditional Indian oboe. A cultural dancer adds vibrant energy and color to each performance. The ensemble includes Ankit Patel (Shehnai), Michelle Winters (violin), Nima Ghadiri (daf, a Middle Eastern frame drum), Catherine Evergreen (viola), Sean Thrower (guitar), and Maria Martynova (dancer).

In their debut show, "Elements," the troupe takes audiences on a narrative journey through the four elements, reconnecting them with nature through soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and virtuosic improvisation. Each movement of the performance embodies the essence of an element, with audience members at the premiere commenting that they could "practically smell the fire." Between movements, ensemble members provide brief educational insights into the history and usage of their instruments, enhancing the audience’s understanding and appreciation of the show.

The next performances of "Elements" will take place on July 11 and Aug. 8 at the Atlanta Theater. Additional performances will be announced monthly throughout 2024 and into 2025. Tickets, which start at $27.50, can be purchased at Eventbrite.com.

For more information on Surya Ensemble and upcoming performances of "Elements," visit suryaensemble.com.