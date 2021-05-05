Survey indicates tornadoes in Walton, Oglethorpe counties on Monday

Monday's total tornado count in Georgia is up to four after the National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornados touched down in Oglethorpe and Walton counties on Monday.

This update comes after the National Weather Service said slightly stronger EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Douglas and Fulton counties.

The Walton County tornado lasted less than three minutes, according to a survey, and landed in a rural area. It was approximately the width of two football fields.

RELATED: EF-1 tornado tore through South Fulton on Monday, officials say

Officials estimate winds peaked at 85 mph and life near Ike Stone Road and Mt. Vernon Road.

Officials said damage consisted mainly of snapped trees along Ike Stone Road and minor structural damage to a fence and home between Beagle Run and Paul Verner Road where a few larger pines were snapped around the property.

A tornado near the Oglethorpe County and Clarke County line lasted about three minutes and was also about 200 yards wide. Winds peaked at about 80 mph.

It landed south of Winterville, a statement said, and uprooted trees between Robert Hardeman Road and Arnoldsville Road. A roof was blown off a barn before it lifted south of Hargrove Lake Road.

