Survey finds many Americans are concerned about how social media is impacting their mental health

Americans are thinking more and more about their mental health and their social media use, according to a recent CVS Health/Morning Consult survey.

Dr. Shelley Doumani-Semino, an addiction psychiatry specialist and senior medical director for behavioral health for CVS Health, says parents are increasingly concerned about how social media is impacting their children.

"Half the parents surveyed were worried about the impact of social media on their children, and on their children's development, and their children's view of the world," Doumani-Semino says.

Social media and children’s mental health

The survey found 77% of respondents say they are concerned about mental health in the US, with 81% saying mental health is a top concern, right up there with the economy.

About 70% of parents surveyed say they are concerned about their children’s mental health.

That is slightly higher than the 66% of parents who say they are primarily concerned about children’s physical health.

Dr. Doumani-Semino says people are worried about how well they are coping mentally.

"Two thirds of adults surveyed felt that they had concerns not only about their own mental health, but about friends and family," she says. "And this is an increase of 15% from 2020 with a similar survey."

The survey also found 37% of respondents believe social media has hurt society at-large.

Still, nearly that same number, 36%, say they have learned about mental health resources from social media.

Ups and downs of social media

Doumani-Semino says social media is a mixed bag.

A newly released CVS Health/Morning Consult survey looks at social media and mental health, particularly in children. (FOX 5)

She says it can be helpful for people who are socially anxious or isolated, but there are real negatives to these apps, too.

"They often present a very unrealistic view of what life should look like, what my life is like," Doumani-Semino says. "So, you have kids thinking, "Oh my goodness, I'm really falling behind here.'"

A newly released CVS Health/Morning Consult survey looks at social media and mental health, particularly in children. (FOX 5)

Social media: How much is too much?

She says people are also spending more time on social media.

"And what we have found is that if an adolescent uses social media for more than 3 hours a day, there's a surge in mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, as well as the concept of loneliness," she says.

A newly released CVS Health/Morning Consult survey looks at social media and mental health, particularly in children. (FOX 5)

Dr. Doumani-Semino warns social media use can become compulsive, disrupting sleep and social connections.

"So, we have both adults and children spending more time on social media than they are on their regular activities, on family activities, or meeting with friends individually and really, being able to concentrate," she says.