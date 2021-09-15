Surveillance video shows man attacking clerk, customer at Butts County truck stop

Butts County authorities are looking for a man who started a fight at a truck stop.

Surveillance video shows the shirtless man enter the business and begin fighting with another customer.

Investigators say the customer was pretty upset about what happened to him at the gas pumps. Apparently, he couldn’t use his debit card. And then when inside to take out his frustrations on the clerk.

"A customer came in belligerent towards the clerk and became belligerent towards another customer and the fight ensued," says Major Jeff Nix, Butts County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators released that surveillance video of the angry, shirtless customer coming back into the Pilot Travel Center in Butts County. And immediately, the video shows him fighting with another man. Investigators say the man in black was a witness to the angry customer’s rage against the clerk when his debit card wouldn’t work at the pumps.

"He attempted to use a debit card on the gas pump that would not go through and he took his frustrations out on the clerk," Mayor Nix said.

A witness's video posted to the sheriff’s office Facebook page shows the scene outside the truck stop. The angry customer and the Good Samaritan grappling at the doorway.

From that video, the sheriff’s office has posted a snapshot of the shirtless man. The goal is to identify this man and charge him for the incident. The sheriff’s office also posted a picture of what possibly could be the man’s truck.

The Pilot Travel Center is located along State Road 36 outside Jackson and right along Interstate 75.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man is asked to give the Butts County Sheriff’s Office a call.

