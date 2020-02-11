Supreme Court justice helps open new Georgia judicial center

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas traveled to Atlanta Tuesday for the opening of the new Nathan Deal Judicial Center.

Justice Thomas spoke at the dedication ceremony at the new building on Capitol Avenue.

Former Governor Deal and current Governor Brian Kemp attended the event.

The new center is the first state building that is devoted entirely to the judiciary.

Justice Thomas spoke about how symbolic the building is to the courts.

The state's appellate courts moved into the building in December.

Georgia's new statewide business court is also housed inside the new building.