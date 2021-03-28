Supporters of arrested state lawmaker rally outside of Atlanta City Hall

Dozens crowded the front steps of Atlanta City Hall on Saturday, rallying in support of the state lawmaker who was arrested on Thursday at the state Capitol.

According to investigators, Rep. Park Cannon was beating on the door to the Governor’s office while he was signing an election overhaul bill.

Many local leaders and state lawmakers attended the rally that was held by the People’s Uprising Taskforce.

"I’m deplored," said Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman. "I’m upset."

"She only wanted to witness the bill that her chamber just voted on that morning," said rally supporter Kareem Elholosseiny.

Rep. Cannon was arrested on Thursday after Capitol police say she was disrupting the governor while he was signing Senate Bill 202.

"Wrong is wrong," said rally supporter Jimmy Hill.

Rep. Cannon now faces two felony charges including obstruction and disrupting the General Assembly session. Investigators tell FOX 5, she stomped on an officer’s foot.

Cannon has since been released on bond.

