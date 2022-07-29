Supply chain issue delays Clayton County Schools clear backpack requirement

A supply chain issue has caused Clayton County Schools to make some adjustments just days before school starts. The school district will not receive the more than 52,000 clear backpacks they ordered by the time school starts on August 3.

Staff members will search all bookbags that are not transparent until the district’s $1.1 million purchase of backpacks arrive. Body scanners for every middle and high school are new this year, but parents and students don't seem to mind.

"I think it's a good idea. Safety first period we want our children to be safe," said Frances Scott, a parent. "We're living in a different culture and different time. That is just the way it is."

The new policy is part of tighter security to keep the district's students and staff safe.

For schools in Clayton County, students are required to have clear backpacks for the year. However supply chain issues are causing massive problems.

"I go to Stilwell, across the street at Mount Zion I heard of someone shooting at Mount Zion. It could literally happen anywhere," a student told FOX 5.

With all the mass shootings across the country, coupled with an increase in weapons violations, Clayton County Schools had 97 last year and 84 police reports written, the district decided to take an aggressive stance.

"We are always talking about safety because of the proliferation of guns. The mass shootings. Heightened awareness of safety and security with clear book bags," said Dr. Morcease Beasley, Clayton County Schools Superintendent.