1 dead, 1 injured in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Two people were shot in the English Avenue neighborhood of Atlanta Wednesday evening.

Officers were called out around 9:20 p.m. to a home along Sunset Avenue NW just north of Jones Avenue NW.

Atlanta police say officers found one person in critical condition from an apparent gunshot wound. The other victim, police say, was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police say one person later died.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released.

No arrests have been made.