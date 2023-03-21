Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Stonecrest

article

Police say a man was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in a Stonecrest neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded around 3:20 p.m. to the Garden City subdivision after reports of shots being fired. DeKalb County Police say officers discovered a man in his 50s shot at a home in the 9200 block of Sunflower Place just off of Garden City Drive.

The man was rush to the hospital in critical condition.

The name of the man has not been released.

Investigators spent the afternoon combing over the crime scene.

Details surrounding the shooting have not been released.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been named.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.