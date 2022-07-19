Summer Wells disappearance: Father pens letter to 'kidnappers'

article

The father of Summer Moon-Utah Wells, the young girl who has been missing from her northeast Tennessee home for more than 13 months, has penned a letter to "to the person, or persons responsible."

Summer, who would now be 6 years old, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on June 15, 2021, at her family home located along Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County, Tennessee. Her family said she was headed down to the basement to play with her toys. Her father, Don Well, believed she was taken by someone. That prompted an Amber Alert to be issued for her the next day.

After more than a week of active searches, law enforcement began to localize and target their searches. Investigators have spent hours questioning nearby residents and searching properties.

SUMMER WELLS DISAPPEARANCE: ONE YEAR LATER

Don Wells, father of Summer Wells, write a letter to the "kidnappers" who he said took his daughter. (Don Wells)

Don Wells writes letter to Summer's ‘kidnappers’

Don Well, who is currently in jail for violation of probation on charges unrelated to his daughter's disappearance, released a letter on Tuesday addressed "To the person, or persons responsible..."

The letter reads:

"To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer, not only have you broken Summer's heart and taken her away from her mother and father, who love her very much, but you ruined her chances to become educated ruining her life.

"You have also broke the hearts of her father and her mother and brothers and in the midst of all the commotion ruined our lives. You see, the public blames us. I don't know if we'll ever find employment again. Nobody will hire my wife, and I've been fired from a job I've had for 13 years. We may end up losing everything.

"When you took our little girl, you took our very lives.

"Why don't you give our little girl back before God's wrath descends on you?

"You've broken many hearts and more, especially an innocent 5-year-old girl's heart. One day, God will hold you accountable for this crime unless you do something to make this right.

"Please, do the right thing, and turn our daughter over to the authorities. We're begging you with all of our hearts. Please, do the right thing."

The letter is signed "Summer’s father."

SUMMER WELLS DISAPPEARANCE: FATE OF REWARD MONEY TO BE DECIDED BY COURTS

Summer Wells (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Why is Don Wells in jail?

Two months before the disappearance of Summer Wells, her father was arrested for possession of a handgun while intoxicated. He was sentenced to just under a year for the April 21, 2021, arrest.

Just 55 days later, Summer would disappear.

It was 137 days later, on Oct. 30, her father, Don, would once again get in trouble, this time for DUI.

The judge admitted this was his first DUI offense and would have liked to have sentenced him under those guidelines, but because he was on probation at the time, the judge was forced to sentence him to jail for violating his probation.

It is not clear when Don will be released. Family said his sentence will be re-examined in 30 days and should be out within 90 days.

About a dozen agencies conduct a search for Summer Wells in northeast Tennessee more than five months after her disappearance on Nov. 30, 2021. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Summer Wells search ‘very much active and ongoing’

On the one-year anniversary of Summer Wells disappearance, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Leslie Earhart held a press conference. They reflected on the early days of the case.

Earhart said the day after Summer disappeared, the TBI issued an Amber Alert. She said investigators had hoped to have good news within 24 hours of that alert.

"Instead, day after day ended in frustration and disappointment," said Earhart. "At that time, no one expected that we would still be searching for summer one year later."

She said this case has been well outside the norm with limited clues and all possibilities still being explored.

Thousands of man-hours have gone into the case so far. More than 100 TBI agents, analysts, and experts have combed over digital evidence, physical evidence obtained through search warrants, and social media accounts. They also have conducted three major large-scale ground searches and numerous targeted ground searches.

More than 170 formal interviews have been conducted with countless follow-up calls and emails.

Authorities have sifted through thousands of tips, but said investigators have been bogged down with false leads generated by online speculation and people profiting on Summer disappearance. She said some have even been soliciting donations for her and the family that have never reached them.

TENNESSEE MISSING 5-YEAR-OLD SUMMER WELLS: INVESTIGATORS SEARCH FOR PICKUP TRUCK

Earhart said she knows there are a substantial number of people across the country who care deeply about Summer and her disappearance, but ask people not to call in tips based on YouTube videos or social media speculation.

"No one wants answers more than we do," she said.

Sheriff Lawson said this is the biggest investigation in the county’s history and it has weighed heavily on everyone.

"It’s heartbreaking to me, my law enforcement officers and the community," he said. "We’ve never stopped."

The sheriff said he will continue to follow up on all creditable leads and conduct targeted searches where appropriate, all to find Summer.

"We’ve never stopped we’ve never slowed down. We deal with it everyday," he said. "We haven’t stopped."

Summer Wells (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

The sheriff said they have not ruled out a walk off, abduction, or other foul means in connection to her disappearance.

Summer is described by investigators as being 3-feet tall, weighing about 40 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt. She is believed to be barefoot and her hair is now shorter than photos released by the TBI.

Anyone who sees Summer is asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121.