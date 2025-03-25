Subcontractor killed in 19-story fall in downtown Atlanta identified

The Brief Lauinier Bonilla, a 20-year-old construction worker, died after falling from the 19th floor of a high-rise in Atlanta without wearing a safety harness. The incident occurred at "The Mitchell," part of the Centennial Yards redevelopment project, which aims to revitalize Atlanta's Gulch area with a $5 billion investment. The site was shut down for the weekend following the incident, and no signs of foul play were found; the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy.



A 20-year-old construction worker who died after falling from the 19th floor of a downtown Atlanta high-rise last week was not wearing a safety harness at the time of the incident.

That is according to a police report released this week.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A man died from a 19-floor fall at a high-rise under construction along Mitchell Street SW in downtown Atlanta on March 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we know:

Lauinier Bonilla was identified as a subcontractor working at 327 Mitchell Street SW, part of the multi-billion-dollar Centennial Yards development. Atlanta police said Bonilla fell to his death on the morning of March 20 around 10:35 a.m., as witnessed by a man standing across the street who was paying for parking.

When first responders arrived, Bonilla was found unresponsive on the ground wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, work boots, and an orange safety vest. According to a crime scene report, his injuries included visible trauma and internal injuries. A damaged cellphone was found in his front right pants pocket.

Crime scene investigators documented the area and collected evidence, including clear safety glasses and a hard hat that were found on the ground, indicating they were not being worn at the time of the fall. Police confirmed Bonilla had not been using personal protective equipment such as a helmet or a fall harness.

A foreman on the site helped authorities identify Bonilla, who was reportedly working on the 19th floor before he fell. His employer told police Bonilla was a subcontractor for the company and that he would be reporting the incident to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Officials say the site was shut down for the weekend following the incident. No signs of foul play were found.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday, no citations or violations had been made public.

No word from OSHA if there is an active investigation.

FOX 5 has reached out to CIM Group for comment.

What's next:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death. The results of that autopsy have not been released.

Dig deeper:

Bonilla’s fall occurred at a residential tower known as "The Mitchell," a part of the Centennial Yards redevelopment project aiming to revitalize Atlanta’s Gulch area. The $5 billion project, led by Centennial Yards Co., a subsidiary of CIM Group, includes plans for a 5,000-seat arena, hotel, retail buildings and a public plaza. The entertainment district is under construction with hopes of completion ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.