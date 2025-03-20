Man killed in fall from downtown Atlanta high-rise under construction

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A man died from a 19-floor fall at a high-rise under construction along Mitchell Street SW in downtown Atlanta on March 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

A man was killed in a fall from a high-rise under construction in downtown Atlanta on Thursday morning.

It happened at around 10:45 AM at 327 Mitchell Street SW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a 20-year-old man fell from the 19th floor of the building.

It was not immediately clear if the man was employed by a contractor working on the property.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Investigators said there were no initial signs of foul play.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released.

The body was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Dig deeper:

The property where this occurred is a new residential development called "The Mitchell," and is part of the Centennial Yards project, a mixed-use residential and retail space.

The development will feature 304 housing units and 16,000 square feet of retail space, with an investment of $145 million.

The project is expected to be completed later this year.