Studio turns to technology to keep dancing

You already know schools have switched to “digital learning” these days, turning to the computer and streaming technology to continue classes. Well, that goes for dance schools, too – and a Kennesaw studio is making its classes available to everyone.

Impact Dance of Atlanta is offering a full schedule of virtual dance classes, available online and for free to anyone. The studio closed its doors last Monday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but immediately decided to make three hours of classes available every day using the ZOOM app. Dance styles being offered virtually include ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern, and contemporary dance. Classes this week will go live at 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information on downloading ZOOM and joining the classes at Impact Dance of Atlanta, click over to the studio’s website here.



