Students evacuated from B.E.S.T. Academy because of bomb threat

Students at B.E.S.T. Academy or Coretta Scott King Young Women's Leadership Academy have been evacuated due to a reported bomb threat.

All students are safe and have been relocated to Douglass High School on Hamilton E. Holmes Drive.

Atlanta Public Schools is asking for parents and guardians to pick up their children early today at Douglass because of the situation.

The Atlanta Police Department and Atlanta Public Schools Police Department are investigating the situation.



