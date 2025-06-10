Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill expected to announce campaign

article

The Brief Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill expected to announce a campaign for Congress tonight. Hill was convicted of violating the constitutional rights of detainees in 2022. Hill served time in prison, but is now on probation.



Former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill is expected to make a significant announcement regarding his political future Tuesday evening.

Hill, who was convicted in 2022 for violating the constitutional rights of detainees by ordering them to be held in a restraint chair for hours, served time in federal prison and was released last spring. In April 2024, he lost an appeal to overturn his conviction. He is currently serving six years of probation.

Despite his legal troubles, Hill has hinted at a possible return to the political arena.

According to a YouTube post, he is considering a run for Congress. Hill is set to make a campaign announcement at 7:30 tonight, where he promises to unveil "the powerful platform much needed for our nation."

Hill has not announced which congressional district seat he is seeking, but Clayton County is in the 13th congressional district, which also covers parts of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry, Newton and Rockdale counties.

♬ she will - instrumental - 932sounds @victor.hill83 This Tuesday (6/10/2025), at 7:30 PM, tune in live for the official campaign announcement, and hear for yourself the powerful platform much needed for our nation on the Hill of Justice podcast https://youtube.com/@hillofjustice?si=7XTwzHA5KNMAC8ho There will also be a very special guest that represents "the union" whose idea it was for this campaign to happen who will give a very special endorsement. #VictorHillforCongress