Student with gun arrested Wednesday at East Jackson Comprehensive High School

A student was arrested at East Jackson Comprehensive High School in Commerce after bringing a gun on campus on Wednesday, according to a letter sent to East Jackson families.

The letter from Principal Matt Stratemeyer says school administrators and school resource officers took swift action after receiving a report about the gun. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office took the student into custody and removed the student from campus.

The student will be facing disciplinary consequences and criminal charges, according to the letter.

READ LETTER BELOW

Dear East Jackson Families,

It was brought to the attention of building administration this morning that a student was in possession of a weapon on our campus. School administrators and school resource officers took swift action and found a loaded handgun. The student was immediately taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, is no longer on campus, and will be facing disciplinary consequences and criminal charges. We are grateful that this concern was reported immediately so we could work with our partners from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to take action and ensure that our school is safe.

School safety is of paramount importance to our school and district. We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for all students by reinforcing with your children that weapons, to include firearms, pocket knives, toys, and look-alikes, are neither appropriate for, nor permitted in, any Jackson County School System facility.

As always, we sincerely appreciate your continued support and understanding. I hope you and your students have a safe, relaxing fall break.

Sincerely,

Matt Stratemeyer

Principal

A person with a gun was also reported at a Christian school in South Fulton on Wednesday, However, in that case, police did not locate anyone with a gun.