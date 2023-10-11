Police investigating reports of person with gun at South Fulton Christian school

article

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to Arlington Christian School on Ridge Road in South Fulton on Wednesday after receiving reports of a person with a gun on campus.

At this time, the City of South Fulton Police Department says that no one has been injured and no possible suspects have been located.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. The police department says it will provide an update as soon as they have more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.