Student arrested for alleged bomb threat to Etowah High School, sheriff's office says

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Etowah High School student for an alleged bomb threat that prompted the campus to lock down.

The unidentified girl is being held at the Marietta Youth Detention Center without bond.

Investigators charged her with felony terroristic threats after reviewing phone records. Investigators arrested the girl on Tuesday.

The Cherokee County school on Putnam Ford Drive evacuated on Sept. 28 at the recommendation of law enforcement in the middle of the school day, a district spokesperson said. Eventually, Etowah was dismissed early.