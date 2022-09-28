Etowah High School evacuated over 'anonymous bomb threat,' officials say

article

School officials have issued an emergency evacuation of a Woodstock high school to investigate a bomb threat.

A spokesperson for the Cherokee County school superintendent says they have issued the immediate evacuation of Etowah High School, which is located on the 6500 block of Putnam Ford Drive, at the recommendation of state and local law enforcement agencies.

"We are taking this threat seriously and conducting a full investigation in an abundance of caution," the spokesperson wrote on Facebook.

Officials are asking parents to not call or come to the school at this time due to the need to keep driveways and phone lines open for the emergency.

Student drivers have already been dismissed and buses have started to bring students home. Parents who normally drop their child off can pick them up at E.T. Booth Middle School.

Officials have not released any information about the threat.

A police unit outside Etowah High School, which was evacuated for a bomb threat on Sept. 28, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Law enforcement are arriving at the campus to do a full sweep of the school.

If you know anything about the threat, call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.