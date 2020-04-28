Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected across north Georgia on Wednesday afternoon.

All of north Georgia is under a level 1 risk for severe storms. This was downgraded from a level 2 risk Wednesday afternoon because the dense cloud cover is restricking some of the ingridents needed to support severe storms. The main concern with this line of storms will be the potential for damaging winds.

FOX 5 viewing area downgraded to Level 1 risk of severe weather for April 29, 2020 (Source: FOX 5 Atlanta).

The area will also see heavy rain at times.

April 28, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

The tornado risk is not ZERO, but it is low.

Cooler weather is on tap for Thursday and then a big warm-up for the weekend.

