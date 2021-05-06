Strip mall fire destroys restaurant, businesses in Norcross

article

Gwinnett County firefighters have successfully extinguished an early morning blaze at a Norcross restaurant Thursday.

Gwinnett County Fire and Rescue says crews were fighting the fire at a Norcross strip mall on 6034 South Norcross Tucker Road NW at around 5:30 a.m. Records identified some of the businesses nearby that were affected by the blaze as Taqueria La Fragua and Eastern Groceries.

After using aerial ladders multiple times, fire crews were able to knock down the majority of the flames.

There are no reported injuries connected to the fire.

Officials say the structural integrity of nearby businesses is making it difficult to investigate the cause of the fire.

