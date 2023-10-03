Strange LaGrange Walking Tour mixes history and haunts

You know it’s the county seat of Troup County. You know it’s home to the oldest private college in the state. And perhaps you’ve spent some time splashing around in the indoor water park at Great Wolf Lodge.

But trust us — there’s a lot about LaGrange that you don’t know. And the city’s "hidden history" is the focus of a unique walking tour that’s perfect for the spookiest season of the year.

Every Friday night through November, "Southern spirit guide" Lewis Powell IV leads braves souls on the Strange LaGrange Walking Tour, a trek highlighting some of the most historic — and haunted! — spots in town.

Starting on the sidewalk in front of the Troup County Archives & Legacy Museum on Main, the tour includes stops at the site of an 1896 murder on the square, the old 1890s county jail (which now houses the LaGrange Art Museum), and city hall, where workers report hearing voices and footsteps when the building is otherwise empty! Oh, and it all ends at a cemetery, of course: Hillview Cemetery.

Even though it sounds pretty scary, Powell says the tour is appropriate for all ages — and he says the entire route is paved, which means it’s fully accessible to visitors of all abilities. Tickets for the tour are $15 for adults ($12 for children under 12) and are available for purchase online here — tours start at 7 p.m. on Friday nights at 136 Main Street in LaGrange.

Of course, we’re big fans of history here at Good Day Atlanta — especially when there are ghost stories involved! So, we spent the morning in LaGrange, hanging out with Lewis Powell for a personal tour of some of his favorite "haunts." Click the video player in this article to check it out!