Storm threat for north Georgia passes, cooler temps expected this week

Now that the cold front and the threat of severe storms have passed through north Georgia, cooler weather will be put into place for the remainder of the week.

App users click here for live updates

Behind the storms for Wednesday, it will be a windy and cooler day with highs in the 60s and low temperatures tumbling into the 40s for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.