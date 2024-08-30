Storm sends tree crashing through home in Canton; knocks out power to thousands

Wind and rain temporarily knocked out power to thousands of customers in Cherokee County on Friday evening as a storm system swept through parts of metro Atlanta.

The storms were responsible for downed trees in areas like Canton, where a tree came down onto a house on Shoal Creek Drive.

The property managers told FOX 5's Christopher King that it happened around 4:30 p.m. High wind and heavy rain sent the tree crashing through the roof of the home, caving in the ceiling. Insulation covered one bedroom, but thankfully no one was hurt. The people living inside were relocated to another place for the time being.

A short distance away, chainsaws could be heard cutting up another tree that fell.

The Cherokee County Fire Department says storms knocked down trees and tore down powerlines around the county, closing roads and leading to several accidents.

Georgia Emergency Management says the storm cut power to as many as 2,000 customers. As of 9:30 p.m. Georgia Power was reporting only a handful of outages.