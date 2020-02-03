Storm Alert Day: Flooding now greatest threat to north Georgia

As of mid afternoon Thursday, North Georgia's greatest weather threat will be flooding. Any additional rainfall will increase the flooding risk all over metro Atlanta. 2-4" of rain has fallen, creeks, streams and rivers are at high levels and rising.

While winds may still be gusty into the evening, the threat for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes is over.

A Tornado Watch is still in effect until 8 p.m. for some counties in central and north Georgia.

View the current list of counties under the watch here.

Several school systems released students early due to the threat of severe weather, including Fannin County Schools and Gordon County Schools.

Advertisement

Once the rain and storms sweep out, much colder air will blast in on Friday. It won't be impossible to see a few flurries flying over the north Georgia mountains early in the day. Friday will be windy with highs only in the 40s.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.