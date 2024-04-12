Store employee arrested for distributing illegal cash winnings in Atlanta

article

A man was arrested on April 3 for distributing illegal cash winnings at a 24-hour food mart, according to Atlanta Police Department.

APD says their License and Permits Unit executed a search warrant at 5 Cleveland Ave. The warrant, approved by a City of Atlanta Judge, was based on investigations revealing illegal cash payouts being offered for playing Coin Operated Amusement Machines (COAM) inside the establishment.

During the search, officers discovered a prize summary list detailing cash payouts. A store employee, identified as 28-year-old Vijay Sharma, was present and accused of operating the gaming machines and distributing illegal cash winnings. Sharma was arrested.

A representative from the Georgia Lottery Department deactivated the gaming machines on-site. Sharma was charged with Exceptions to Gambling Law 16-12-35 and transported to the Fulton County Jail without incident.



