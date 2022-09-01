Stonecrest man, 19, charged with murder in gun sale gone wrong

article

A 19-year-old is in custody, charged in connection to the death of another person in Lithonia.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says deputies on Aug. 30 arrested Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, of Stonecrest. Stalling is accused of shooting Tyler Swain at a Place Fontaine residence, causing his death.

Stalling is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase on March 1. He was being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.