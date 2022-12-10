Teen shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, police suspect
STONECREST, Ga. - Police are investigating a situation in which they believe a 14-year-old may have shot himself at the Mall at Stonecrest.
Around 2:21 p.m. DeKalb County police responded to a call about a person shot in the mall.
When they got there, they said the 14-year-old was suffering from a gunshot wound. After taking him to a local hospital for treatment, authorities are now saying it may have been a self-inflicted wound.
No other injuries were reported in relation to this incident.
This story is breaking. Check back for updates.